The Caribbean islands are full of scintillating scales that ooze romance in every bit. There is a multitude of places stranded across the iconic waters that pose as a picture-perfect destination for a honeymoon. With so many places to choose from it can really get frustrating for the couples to zero in on a particular locale for their post-wedding getaway.

So, if you really want to make your Caribbean honeymoon a big hit, then this blog below is easy to refer handy guide on where to lay your feet upon.

Grenada

A honeymoon in Grenada is a quintessential Caribbean adventure. The soft sandy beaches, colorful buildings, and hillsides present a bucolic scene to the eyes. One of the important aspects of hanging at the beaches in Grenada is that they remain comparatively less crowded and perfect for couples. Outside of lazing on the beach, couples can also embark on a journey that takes them on island hopping, hiking, and enjoy the cascade of waterfalls. And for all those who like to take the adventure level bit higher, do opt for snorkeling and scuba diving activity. St Barts

If you wanna spend your honeymoon like celebrities then St Barts is the perfect destination for you. Often noted for its glitz and glamor, there are numerous other things in the locale that vibes well with the travelers. From cool beaches, sunsets, and French aura, St Barts is just the right for a post-wedding trip. To make your trip even more happening do make a visit to Gustavia which is best for chasing sunsets while soaking up the beauty of the surroundings. With continental cuisine and chic hotels for relaxation, get ready to enjoy an experience of the FrechRiveria while at the Caribbean Sea, only in St Barts. Turks and Caicos

Turks and Caicos are the islands in the Caribbean sea that are really underrated. There are over 40 islands in the destination that is best for spending time with your partner. The island has a string of boutique hotels, designer stores, restaurants, and of course beaches which practically elevate the status of this gorgeous location. And while the clear water surrounding the island does act as a bonus, there are other activities like windsurfing, kiteboarding, and meditative workshops that really weave the magic. British Virgin Islands

The British Virgin Islands certainly fit the bill as the exclusive honeymoon spot due to a variety of reasons. There are over 60 islands which suit the taste of every traveler. From white sandy beaches, clear skies, and ample space to relax and enjoy, the destination has something for everyone. And if you are more of an adventure seeker, then do go for parachuting, surfing, scuba diving, along with traveling to the nearby islands that will induce more fun to your first post-wedding trip. Guadeloupe



Guadeloupe is made up of four main islands that encompass striking geography which can give a stiff competition to many other destinations. The archipelago is governed by the French and has a fair share of pursuits like hiking, island hopping and Guadeloupe national park. And when you are not in a mood for some adrenalin pumping activity, take a gastronomical tour with some French-Creole cuisine and also pick some souvenirs as a gentle reminder of your big trip. St Kitts & Nevis

For everyone who is in a dire need of relaxation away from the chaos of marriage celebrations, St Kitts and Nevis is the perfect destination, just for you. The dual island is blessed with a magnetic coastline on which couples can relax for hours under the sun. In addition to that, the luxury resorts in the locale are equipped with many amenities like spas and golf courses which are an added advantage for the couples. Barbados

Barbados is a spectacular Caribbean locale that has a hint of British culture in its ambiance. Whether it is sunbathing in the pristine beaches, enjoying the Calypso music or tasting the Mount Gay Rum, a trip to Barbados can never go wrong. And if you are craving for more action then go sightseeing to the shipwrecks, or even try a hand at snorkeling and scuba diving to make the most of your trip.

