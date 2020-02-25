Dominica, officially known as the Commonwealth of Dominica, has become one of the most affordable and flexible Citizenship By Investment (CBI) programs available. A diverse blend of English, French, African and Carib peoples and cultures, Dominica is a politically and economically stable state with the lowest crime rate in the region. A $100,000 donation, or a $200,000 property purchase on the island, establish Dominican citizenship for the whole family, including children and parents.

Dominica – At A Glance

Area: 751 KM2

Capital City: Roseau

Population: 72,000 People

Official Language: English

Currency: Eastern Caribbean Dollar (XCD)

Key Economic Sectors: Agriculture and Tourism

Government Type: Unitary parliamentary republic









Dominica Citizenship by Investment Programme Summary:

Minimum investment: $100,000

Dual citizenship: Option available

Visa-free travel: 139 countries (including UK, EU Schengen Zone, Hong Kong and Singapore)

Residency requirement: None

Processing time: 90 days

Right to live, work and study anywhere in Caribbean region









Investment Options:

Option 1 – The Economic Diversification Fund (EDF)

Single applicant: US$100,000

Main applicant and spouse: US$175,000

Main applicant with up to three family members: US$200,000

Per additional dependant: US$25,000

Option 2 – Pre-approved Real Estate

Minimum investment: US$200,000 + Government Fees

Government fees for Single applicant: US$25,000

Government fees for Main applicant and spouse: US$35,000

Government fees for Family with up to four members: US$35,000

Government fees for Family with up to six members: US$50,000

Government fees for Family with up to seven or more members: US$70,000

You should hold the Real Estate for a period of 3 years and might be qualified for resale under the Citizenship by Investment Program which is 5 years after the date it is purchased.









The Caribbean island of Dominica offers excellent citizenship opportunities for wealthy foreign nationals who are willing to invest in the nation. Established in 1993, the Dominica Economic Citizenship Program offers individuals dual citizenship and a second passport that allows holders to travel visa-free to 139 countries.



