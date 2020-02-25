Dominica CBI: The Dominica Citizenship by Investment Programme For CEOs, Business Leaders, and High Net Worth Individuals
Dominica, officially known as the Commonwealth of Dominica, has become one of the most affordable and flexible Citizenship By Investment (CBI) programs available. A diverse blend of English, French, African and Carib peoples and cultures, Dominica is a politically and economically stable state with the lowest crime rate in the region. A $100,000 donation, or a $200,000 property purchase on the island, establish Dominican citizenship for the whole family, including children and parents.
- Dominica – At A Glance
- Area: 751 KM2
- Capital City: Roseau
- Population: 72,000 People
- Official Language: English
- Currency: Eastern Caribbean Dollar (XCD)
- Key Economic Sectors: Agriculture and Tourism
- Government Type: Unitary parliamentary republic
Dominica Citizenship by Investment Programme Summary:
Minimum investment: $100,000
Dual citizenship: Option available
Visa-free travel: 139 countries (including UK, EU Schengen Zone, Hong Kong and Singapore)
Residency requirement: None
Processing time: 90 days
Right to live, work and study anywhere in Caribbean region
Investment Options:
Option 1 – The Economic Diversification Fund (EDF)
- Single applicant: US$100,000
- Main applicant and spouse: US$175,000
- Main applicant with up to three family members: US$200,000
- Per additional dependant: US$25,000
Option 2 – Pre-approved Real Estate
Minimum investment: US$200,000 + Government Fees
- Government fees for Single applicant: US$25,000
- Government fees for Main applicant and spouse: US$35,000
- Government fees for Family with up to four members: US$35,000
- Government fees for Family with up to six members: US$50,000
- Government fees for Family with up to seven or more members: US$70,000
You should hold the Real Estate for a period of 3 years and might be qualified for resale under the Citizenship by Investment Program which is 5 years after the date it is purchased.
The Caribbean island of Dominica offers excellent citizenship opportunities for wealthy foreign nationals who are willing to invest in the nation. Established in 1993, the Dominica Economic Citizenship Program offers individuals dual citizenship and a second passport that allows holders to travel visa-free to 139 countries.