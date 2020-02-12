Since its establishment in 2013, Antigua and Barbuda Citizenship by Investment Program (CIP) has attracted a steady stream of international business investors through its many financial and practical benefits. The Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda has become a compelling investment option for wealthy individuals in recent years, and Antigua and Barbuda’s CIP is one of the most attractive offerings in this burgeoning market.

There are four investment options for prospective citizens to choose from when applying to Antigua and Barbuda’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CIP). Antigua and Barbuda’s citizenship program has a robust and multi-tiered due diligence process that ensures it is globally trusted and respected. What’s more, it grants those on the program visa-free travel to more than 150 countries, including the UK, the Schengen Area, Hong Kong, and Singapore.









The process is estimated to take between three and four months from the initial submission of the application to receipt of the passport. Antigua allows dual citizenship and does not require you to renounce your previous citizenship. The combined size of 442 square kilometers and a population of over 80,000 make Antigua & Barbuda the ninth-largest country by size in the Caribbean.

Citizenship Investments

Donation (National Development Fund): $100,000 Real estate: $400,000 Business Investment: $1.5 million University of the West Indies fund: $150,000

Under the National Development Fund option, the contribution for a single applicant or a family of up to four people is USD 100,000, and the processing fee is USD 25,000. For a larger family, the NDF contribution is USD 125,000, with processing fees of USD 25,000 for the main applicant and the first three dependents. An additional fee of USD 15,000 will apply for the fifth and each additional dependent thereafter.

Under the Real estate option, you may choose to purchase real estate with a minimum value of $400,000. Real estate projects are approved by the cabinet once the Antigua and Barbuda Investment Authority (ABIA) have made a recommendation. Under this option, you must own your property for up to five years.

Under the Business Investment option, make a direct purchase of an eligible business for a minimum amount of USD 1.5 million. Two or more applicants may make a joint business investment with an individual threshold of at least USD 400,000 and a total investment of at least USD 5 million.









Antigua and Barbuda Passport:

Visa-free travel: 150+ countries

Processing time: 60 days accelerated processing

Caribbean citizenship: Yes

Residency requirements: 5 days

Dual citizenship: Allowed









Antigua Citizenship by Investment Program (CIP) Highlights:

Lifetime citizenship for family and children with a one-time investment.

Visa-free travel to EU Schengen countries including the UK and Ireland.

No wealth, inheritance, personal income taxes.

No personal visit required.

Freely hold dual citizenship with other countries.

Free movement in the Caribbean CARICOM countries.

No interviews, business experience or language tests.

No requirement to live in Antigua before or after getting citizenship.

The largest of the English-speaking Leeward Islands attracts visitors with its mesmerizing beaches of the finest white sand and azure waters.



