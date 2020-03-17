Top 10 Online Museums Worldwide [You Can Now Visit Virtually]
- National Archaeological Museum, Athens, Greece
Not only the largest museum in Greece but also one of the most important historical museums in the world with more than 11,000 exhibits in its rich collections, offers a moving panorama of ancient Greek culture from the beginnings of prehistoric times to the late antiquity.
During an online visit, visitors can see many items from the collections of Prehistoric Antiquities, Sculptures, Vases and Minerals, Metal Works, the Stathatos Collection – a timeless collection of small artifacts and, finally, the unique Greek and Eastern Aegean Collection. There are explanatory notes for each item. It’s not a virtual tour, but it’s really worth it.
- Louvre, Paris, France
The Louvre is not only one of the largest museums in the world but also an emblematic landmark and historical monument of Paris. The museum offers free online guided tours of some of its most popular exhibitions, such as the Gallery of Egyptian Antiquities, the Gallery d’Apollon, whose ceiling was painted by Le Brun and dedicated to King Sun, Louis XIV while the central one the painting is “Apollo who kills Python” by Delacroix, but also in the ruins of the ditch built by King Philip Augustus in 1190.
- British Museum, London, UK
The popular British Museum in which there are the Parthenon sculptures can be seen and on its online visit, it has more than 8 million exhibits. There is a choice of collections of keywords such as desire, love, identity, death, memory as well as America, China, and Africa – collections that reveal the wonderful stories behind the objects they present. Among them are the collections of “Kanga: Fabrics from Africa” and “Objects from the Roman cities of Pompeii and Erculanum”.
- Acropolis Museum, Athens, Greece
Google, partnering with more than 60 museums around the world, enables anyone to virtually browse their sites and view important works of art in great detail and in close-up. Among the museums of the Google Art Project are works of art from the White House, the Museum of Islamic Art in Qatar, and even street art from the streets of Brazil’s San Paulo (you can see the full list of museums here). The Acropolis Museum also holds a special place.
- Vatican Museums, Rome, Italy
In the heart of Rome, invaluable treasures are hidden in the huge collections of works of art that have been collected in museums and archaeological sites of the Vatican, curated by the Pope himself.
The virtual tour and many videos take you to the Vatican Sanctuary, from the Via Triumphalis Necropolis, to the Chiaramonti Museum in the Little Belvedere Palace and from the Anima Mundi Ethnological Museum to the dazzling Sistine Hats.
- Dali Theatre-Museum, Figueres, Spain
A museum dedicated solely to the work of surrealist and pop icon painter Salvador Dalí in the city of Figueres in Catalonia, Spain. Many galleries with works from all periods of his creation, exhibits of his life while Dali himself is buried there.
The museum offers free virtual guided tours of some of its rooms with famous works such as Dali’s famous version of Mae West’s face.
- Met Museum, (The Metropolitan Museum of Art) New York, US
The famous New York Met, from its founding in 1870 to the present day, owns more than 2 million works of art from around the world, over 5,000 years old. On its website, visited by millions of visitors, the museum presents its online collection and virtual guided tours of many of the most striking and rare pieces, including paintings by Vincent van Gogh, Jackson Pollock, and Giotto di Bondone.
- Solomon R. Guggnheim, New York, US
Founded in 1937 and with more than 1,700 wide-ranging and varied artworks by more than 625 artists from the late 19th century to the present, the museum’s online collection offers an easy-to-search archive with permanent exhibition options Includes works by Franz Marc, Piet Mondrian, Pablo Picasso, and Jeff Koons as well as from the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice and the Bilbao Guggenheim Museum.
- Frida Kahlo Museum, Ciuadad de Mexico, Mexico
The La Casa Azul was the home that lived, created and died the most famous Latin American painter in the world. The small house of 1904, today has a complex of 800 sq. M. filled with colorful paintings by Frida and her great love, Diego Rivera as well as works of Mexican folk art. The interior of the house has remained virtually untouched as it was when Leon Trotsky had lived with the couple.
- Hermitage, St. Petersburg, Russia
The “Hermitage”, which is also the Old Winter Palace on the banks of the Neva River, is one of the largest and oldest museums in the world and features St. Petersburg, Russia. A complex of six buildings within luxurious, dazzling halls containing collections such as Western European art with works by Leonardo da Vinci, Auguste Rodin, Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Paul Gogen, Paul Sean, Paul Sean. There are still exhibits from ancient Greece, Egypt, and Rome, as well as large collections of jewelry. The total number of works belonging to the Hermitage collections exceeds 3,000,000.