Known for its volcanic beaches, reef-diving sites, and luxury resorts, St Lucia launched its citizenship by investment program 5 years ago, and it has become fast a “well-run and internationally respected global citizenship program.

Passport holders of West Indies tourist destinations have visa-free access to 145 countries. Saint Lucia, a sovereign island in the West Indies, located in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, is the 2nd largest of the Windward Islands. More interestingly, Saint Lucia’s citizenship can be inherited which makes it easier for the entire family to get saint Lucia passport within a shorter duration of time with ease.

The island covers an area of 617 square km (238 square miles) and has a population of 170,000. The island and six other Eastern Caribbean islands (Antigua and Barbuda; Anguilla; Dominica; Grenada; Montserrat; Saint Kitts and Nevis; and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines) share a common currency, the Eastern Caribbean dollar, which is pegged to the United States dollar. The exchange rate is US$1 = EC$2.70

Tourism, which is Saint Lucia’s main source of foreign exchange earnings, accounts for 65% of its gross domestic product. The legislative provision of Citizenship by Investment allows citizenship to be granted through four primary routes:

Saint Lucia has the 2nd-best ranking among the Caribbean economies featured in the 2019 World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business list. Its favorable tax regime/ legislation also ensures tax planning/optimization and the relocation of head offices to Saint Lucia.

Citizenship Investments

Donation (Saint Lucia National Economic Fund): $100,000 (non-refundable) Real estate (Approved Real Estate Project): $300,000 Business Enterprise (Approved Enterprise Project): $3,500,000 Purchase of a Government 5-year Bond: $500,000 paid back after 5 years

Saint Lucia Passport

Visa-free travel: 145 countries

Processing time: 2 months

Residency requirements: None

Dual citizenship: Allowed









Added highlights:

– No requirement to live in St Lucia after citizenship

– Travel visa-free to over 145 countries including the United Kingdom, Ireland and EU Schengen (comprising 26 European states that have officially abolished all passport and all other types of border control at their mutual borders)

– No mandatory interviews or language tests

– No interviews. No residency requirements.

– No personal visit required.

– Passport issued with 10-year validity

– Citizenship program open to all country nationals.

– Citizenship for family and children.

– You do not have to pay any global income, wealth and inheritance dividends tax.

– Parents age 65 or older and kids below 26 can obtain Saint Lucia citizenship together with an investor.

– A better opportunity to get Canada and the USA’s long-term visa.

Saint Lucia is simply good.









Which countries are visa-free with a St Lucia passport?

Visa-free travel in Asia: Bangladesh *, Cambodia *, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos *, Macao *, Malaysia, Maldives *, Nepal *, Pakistan **, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka **, Taiwan, Timor-Leste *

Bangladesh *, Cambodia *, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos *, Macao *, Malaysia, Maldives *, Nepal *, Pakistan **, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka **, Taiwan, Timor-Leste * Visa-free travel in Europe: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Greenland, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Vatican City

Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Greenland, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Vatican City Visa-free travel in Africa: Botswana, Cape Verde Islands *, Comores Islands *, Egypt *, Eswatini (Swaziland), Gambia, Guinea-Bissau *, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar *, Malawi, Mauritania *, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique *, Reunion, Rwanda *, Senegal, Seychelles *, Sierra Leone *, Somalia *, St. Helena *, Tanzania, Togo *, Tunisia, Uganda *, Zambia, Zimbabwe

Botswana, Cape Verde Islands *, Comores Islands *, Egypt *, Eswatini (Swaziland), Gambia, Guinea-Bissau *, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar *, Malawi, Mauritania *, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique *, Reunion, Rwanda *, Senegal, Seychelles *, Sierra Leone *, Somalia *, St. Helena *, Tanzania, Togo *, Tunisia, Uganda *, Zambia, Zimbabwe Visa-free travel in Oceania: Cook Islands, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Micronesia, New Caledonia, Niue, Palau Islands *, Samoa *, Solomon Islands *, Tonga *, Tuvalu *, Vanuatu

Cook Islands, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Micronesia, New Caledonia, Niue, Palau Islands *, Samoa *, Solomon Islands *, Tonga *, Tuvalu *, Vanuatu Visa-free travel in the Caribbean: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire; St. Eustatius and Saba, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, French West Indies, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Maarten, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands

Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire; St. Eustatius and Saba, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, French West Indies, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Maarten, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands Visa-free travel in Americas: Argentina, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia *, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, French Guiana, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Suriname, Venezuela

Argentina, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia *, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, French Guiana, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Suriname, Venezuela Visa-free travel in the Middle East: Armenia *, Iran *, Israel, Jordan *, Palestinian Territory

* Visa on arrival ** eTA

