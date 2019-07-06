24 Hours In Seoul, South Korea

Experiencing the best of a city in 24 hours is quite challenging but not impossible. This time we have covered one such city of South Korea, Seoul, just for you guys. So have a look.

Start your day with a visit to Gyeongbokgunng Palace: Before you enter this astonishing palace, have your wholesome breakfast in the nearby food joints. You can cherish your day by giving it a kick start with your visit to this magnificent 14th-century historical palace.

Here, many tourists wear its traditional Korean dress that certainly takes them to a different era. Take out some time to watch a few live performances here. Its incredible architecture can blow anyone’s mind. It is open for visitors from 9 am to 6 pm, with Tuesdays closed. If you are into history, then you just can’t afford to miss this masterpiece.















Visit nearby Changdeokgung: This one is yet another visually beautiful palace with the nearby ‘Secret Garden’. This well-maintained palace is ok but its hidden gem is Secret Garden behind this palace. Just book a guided tour of the garden online at least a week before so as not to leave disappointed (only a fixed number of people are allowed at a time).

If you visit it in spring, apart from the amazing architecture, you’ll be able to witness the blooming trees, bushes, and green canopies. It remains open from 9 am to 5 pm, full days closed on Mondays.

Stroll down to Bukchon Hanok Village: Walk through the narrow streets and climb to the top of Hanok. At a walking distance of aforementioned palaces, there are certain modern art museums and galleries in this traditional village. This place lets you click exquisite pictures.

If you are an art lover, don’t forget to go downwards where there are various shops selling souvenirs and paintings by local artists. This village is home to approximate 900 traditional Korean Hanok houses, shops, cafes, restaurants, and tea houses.















Head towards Insadong for lunch: Let your taste buds do some task. Insadong is well-renowned for its wide line-up of shops and restaurants. If corn cookie, pancakes, and Korean dumplings are its famous street foods, then Shin Old Tea House keeps you at bay from the hustle and bustle of the city.

It is undoubtedly an artistic and traditional place that is clearly highlighted in its artwork and architecture. Its Ssamzie-Gil market homes 70-80 shops having a wide array of outfits, food, furniture, ceramics, and traditional Korean items.

Catch the sunset at the Namsan Tower: This is a quite romantic place in the whole city of Seoul. You can witness the spectacular view of the whole city. Just take the cable car to go for an astonishing experience. To go to the top viewing platform requires a fee but it’s totally worth it.

You can also find a gift shop there selling quality goods, a bit expensive though. It is contrasting to hear the chirping sound of birds against the blowing horn of the vehicles in the city. If you don’t want to take the cable car, just hike from Hanok village. This would also be a wonderful experience.















Chill and dine in Myeongdong: If you have time, visit Grevin Seoul first, as it will close by 7 pm. It is basically a museum having life-size wax statues of certain international celebrities. Even if you don’t know any celebrity, they have displayed some information near the statues. For kids, they have interactive games to play.

Then you can head towards Myeongdong Walking Street. It’s a famous street offering various shopping and food options. If you want different brands at one place while serving your stomach simultaneously, then you just can’t afford to miss this place.

Nightlife in Itaewon-dong: Just like Gangnam, Itaewon-dong also offers you an amazing nightlife. There are several clubs and pubs that remain open throughout the night, for ex, the Cake Shop, Club MUTE, Club Soap Seoul, etc.

Perfect Destination: Seoul, South Korea.

Where to stay: Four Seasons Hotel Seoul and RYSE Hotel, Shilla Seoul, XXXX, XXX, XXX, and the 81st floor of the Signiel Hotel at Lotte World Tower (Korea’s tallest and the world’s fifth tallest building)

